Key West’s heat sent a worker to the hospital. His employer now faces $21,000 in fines

A Georgia company faces $21,000 in fines after the federal government said it failed to protect its employees from the heat while they worked at a Key West job site.

Evoqua Water Technologies, based in Thomasville, Georgia, also failed to report the hospitalization of a worker within 24 hours, the required federal time frame, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A worker suffered heat exhaustion and ended up in the hospital after working in direct sunlight while wearing the required protective clothing during welding and fabrication work in Key West, OSHA said.

“On the day of his hospitalization, the heat index ranged between 83 and 88 degrees,” OSHA said.

The water services company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or fight the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

A message sent to Evoqua Water Technologies seeking comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.

The proposed $21,311 fines include the maximum penalty allowed by law for the heat-related violation, OSHA said in a news release.

“Employers must take proper precautions when employees are working outdoors in excessive heat conditions, including ensuring that workers have access to water, and take frequent rest breaks in cool shaded areas,” said OSHA Area Director Condell Eastmond, who is based in Fort Lauderdale.





OSHA said it conducts training and outreach on heat-related workplace hazards every spring and summer, including information on establishing a heat illness prevention program. The agency also has produced a video detailing how to protect workers from the heat.