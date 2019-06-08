U.S. Coast Guard rescues three men near Key Largo

Three men were saved from their sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard about nine miles southeast of Tavernier Saturday. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

Three men were saved from their sinking boat near Key Largo by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday.

The men’s 27-foot Sailfish boat, named the Isles of Capri, was taking on water about nine miles southeast of Tavernier, according to a Cost Guard release.

Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a cellphone call about their situation and launched one of their boats to save the men, the release said. When they arrived they de-watered the boat and towed it.

Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Pounds advised boaters to be responsible and careful during the peak of boating season to ensure safety.

“Doing a pre-voyage check of your vessel’s required equipment could be the difference between the preservation of life and property,” he said.



