Coast Guard picks up six Cuban migrants off the Florida Keys

The Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. intercepted a boat with Cuban migrants on Thursday, June 7, 2019, about 39 miles off Islamorada. /U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped six Cuban migrants on a small wooden rowboat off the coast of Islamorada in the Florida Keys Thursday.

The agency was alerted to the vessel by boaters who reported the Cubans were requesting water. They were about 39 miles off the coast, according to a Coast Guard press release.

The crew of the Cutter Charles David Jr., based in Key West, took the people on board. They will be sent back to Cuba.

The Coast Guard tracks migration by fiscal year, from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. So far this fiscal year, the agency said 308 Cubans have attempted to enter the U.S. by water. That’s compared to 384 in all of fiscal year 2018. The number includes those stopped at sea and those caught on land, according to the press release.

