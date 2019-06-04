A college student died while snorkeling off Key West

File photo

A Maryland college student died this week while snorkeling off Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vaibhav Sharma, 27, originally from India, was found unconscious in the water at about 5 p.m. Monday while on a trip offshore with Fury Water Adventures.

Sharma had been snorkeling with friends. He still had on a mask and a snorkeling jacket when found, police said.

The boat’s mate and captain began CPR on the boat. Sharma was brought to shore where awaiting paramedics took him to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sharma was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:55 p.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“There are no indications of foul play,” Linhardt said.

Autopsy results are pending.



