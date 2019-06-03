Where did Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos just vacation? Key West

Jeff Bezos arrives at the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (c) arrives at the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on May 15, 2019 on Liberty Island in New York, next to his father. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (c) arrives at the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on May 15, 2019 on Liberty Island in New York, next to his father.

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez chose the Florida Keys — specifically Key West — as a vacation spot recently.

The CEO who created fast shipping even hit a real store while in town.

Bezos and Sanchez were spotted together on May 10 at the Ocean Key Resort and Spa, at the tip of Duval Street

They were shopping at the resort’s Madda Fella Store and the Ocean Key Boutique, according to the PR firm, The Zimmerman Agency.

“Jeff Bezos purchased a Madda Fella Light Weight Ernest Linen Shirt — in the color island coral and a size small — that his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez suggested,” the group announced, referring to the pair as “the happy couple.”

The shirt is named after legendary author Ernest Hemingway, whose Key West home is now a museum.

“Additionally, Lauren purchased a jumpsuit and sportsman’s cap in navy from the Ocean Key Boutique.”

Amazon.com Inc.’s profits last year exceeded $10 billion, more than tripling net income from the previous year, the Associated Press reported in April.

Bezos also owns The Washington Post.