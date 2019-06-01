Florida Keys
Crash near popular Keys waterfront restaurant has both sides of U.S. 1 blocked
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
If you’re heading out to (or out of) the Florida Keys this afternoon you might want to go by boat. Or just wait a bit.
That’s because a crash around 11 a.m. is blocking both directions of a closed U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 77.5 in Islamorada, near Robbie’s waterfront restaurant and its docks, a popular spot where people lunch, boat and feed the tarpon.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that southbound lanes are blocked and northbound lanes are moving “slowly” on the shoulder, leading to a big traffic tie-up.
A Trauma Star air ambulance has landed at Founders Park.
Deputies haven’t released details.
Comments