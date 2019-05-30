Two men found shot to death inside a Key Largo home

Detectives in the Florida Keys are investigating the shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a Key Largo home Thursday, May 30, 2019. Miami Herald

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found with gunshot wounds inside a home in Key Largo Thursday morning.

The deaths appear to be a case of murder-suicide, “however, the investigation remains ongoing,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to 218 Lignumvitae Drive at 7:45 a.m. after someone called 911 to report the bodies.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available..