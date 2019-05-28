Miami-Dade Teen leads Keys police on a 100 mph high-speed chase, cops say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A Bay Harbor Islands teen was jailed in the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning after police say he led them on a car chase traveling more than 100 mph.

The 17-year-old boy, who the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not name because of his age, was arrested on fleeing and eluding police charges.



Deputies say they first saw him driving 82 mph heading north in his Mazda at mile marker 94 on U.S. 1. The speed limit there is 50 mph.

Deputy Joel Torres turned his lights and siren, but the car kept going, at times traveling up to 103 mph, said sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt. The teen finally stopped the car after about nine miles for another deputy.

The boy’s passengers, a 19-year-old man and two 20-year-old men, told police that the boy knew he was being pursued, but he refused to stop, Linhardt said.

Deputies took the teen to jail and called his father, Linhardt said.