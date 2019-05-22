Someone found animal organs in the Keys. It’s likely a Santeria offering police said

Watch your step in Miami. There might be a severed cow’s tongue on your running path. Dead chickens, roosters, pigeons, goats, pigs-and anatomical parts thereof- have been found atop the hill that is popular with people who like to exercise in Tropical Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dead chickens, roosters, pigeons, goats, pigs-and anatomical parts thereof- have been found atop the hill that is popular with people who like to exercise in Tropical Park.

Someone dumped a bowl filled with goat organs off a road on Big Pine Key, police said.

They could have been used as part of a religious ritual by Santeria worshipers, acccording to authorities.

The bowl was made of wood.

“Like a salad bowl,” said Bobby Dube, the spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which took the lead on the investigation into the finding.

In Santeria, animal carcass offerings are made as an act of worship.

The entrails, found at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday at the end of Key Deer Boulevard, were in a region that doubles as a national Key deer refuge where federally protected species freely roam neighborhoods.

The Monroe County medical examiner was called in to determine what the organs came from.

Initially, police were considering that the organs came from a Key deer.

The entrails were found by employees of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, which reported it to the sheriff’s office.