A trapped sea turtle gets a lifeline from rescuers in the Keys

Florida biologists rescue entangled loggerhead turtle When biologists headed out for a day of diving research sites, they came across an entangled loggerhead sea turtle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When biologists headed out for a day of diving research sites, they came across an entangled loggerhead sea turtle.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission freed a sea turtle that was entangled in ropes from a crab or lobster trap off Key Largo this week.

The loggerhead turtle had line wrapped around its flipper and its neck.

The biologists tied the line to their boat as they hurried to cut the rope and free the turtle.

In under two minutes, the loggerhead was untangled and swimming away.