Driver dies after colliding with bus on Keys highway

A woman from Princeton, Florida, died late Monday afternoon after she lost control on Card Sound Road and drove into the path of a Miami-Dade Transit bus.

Shakeenah Telisha Bullard, 38, was driving her 2015 Kia Forte north on the two-lane road, which is one of two major arteries leading in and out of the Florida Keys from mainland Miami-Dade County, around 4:30 p.m. She tried passing a car in front of her and lost control of her vehicle, driving in front of the bus, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 2004 Motor Coach International was driven by Alexis Queija, 49, of Homestead, who suffered minor injuries, the FHP stated in its report.

Bullard was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The crash happened about two and a half miles north of where Card Sound Road intersects with itself at a three-way stop sign that leads to the exclusive Ocean Reef gated community to the north and Key Largo to the south. The intersection was the scene of a deadly crash less than a month ago when a man driving a Tesla did not stop and killed a woman standing beside her parked car on the east side of the road.

Monday’s crash was also the second fatal accident that day involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus in South Florida.

A motorcyclist was killed when his bike was hit by a bus near Southwest 176th Street and 107th Avenue around 7:50 a.m., said Detective Lee Cowart, a Miami-Dade County Police Department spokesman.

Miami-Dade police’s traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash, Cowart said. Police have not released the name of the motorcycle driver. There were no other injuries.