Miami-Dade bus hits SUV near Alabama Jack’s in the Keys, killing one person, cops say
A Miami-Dade Transit bus hit an SUV on Card Sound Road Monday afternoon, killing at least one person.
The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Alabama Jack’s roadside bar and restaurant on the Monroe County side of the road, which, with U.S. 1, is one of only two major arteries in and out of the Keys.
Adam Linhardt, spokesman with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said Card Sound Road would remain closed in both directions while crews cleaned up and investigated the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This story is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.
