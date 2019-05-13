A Florida woman has died after snorkeling near Key West

A 70-year-old Lake Alfred woman died Saturday, May 11, 2019, after snorkeling near Key West, police said.

A 70-year-old Florida woman died over the weekend after snorkeling in Key West, police said.

Linda Gay Adams, of Lake Alfred, was on a snorkeling trip with Fury Water Adventures, out of Key West, when she collapsed after returning to the boat late Saturday morning.

She was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where she was pronounced dead.

Adams returned to the boat from snorkeling with family members at the Eastern Dry Rocks, south of Key West, at about 11 a.m. and said she wasn’t feeling well, said Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

She collapsed and people on the boat began CPR.

The Coast Guard arrived and took her to shore, where paramedics then took her to the hospital

“There were no signs of foul play,” Linhardt said. An autopsy was scheduled.

It was the second water-related death in the Lower Keys in a week.

On May 7, a man reported his wife, Jacqueline Dunmire, had disappeared while they were diving off Summerland Key. The Coast Guard and other agencies searched round the clock, covering more than 2,000 square nautical miles, before calling off the search.