The Coast Guard has called off the search for a missing 73-year-old diver in the Keys

The Coast Guard on Thursday, May 9, 2019, suspended its search for a missing diver who is 73 years old. U.S. Coast Guard

After a 73-year-old diver in the Lower Keys was reported missing Tuesday, the Coast Guard and other agencies suspended its round the clock search Thursday night.

They released the woman’s name: Jacqueline Dunmire.

The search spanned 2,119 square nautical miles. But crews were unable to locate Dunmire, whose husband on Tuesday reported she had disappeared while they were diving about seven miles off Summerland Key.

“The Coast Guard’s search and rescue mission is one we take very personally, and it is never easy suspending a search,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Commanding Officer of Sector Key West. “Despite our best efforts, we were not able to locate Ms. Dunmire, and our hearts go out to the entire family.”

Dunmire’s husband reported her missing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard announced it had suspended the search at about 10 p.m. Thursday.