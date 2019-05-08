Coast Guard still searching for the missing diver who is a 73-year-old woman

Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater, FLA. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distresse Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distresse

More than 24 hours after a 73-year-old diver was reported missing in the Lower Keys, the Coast Guard continued its search Wednesday.

The woman’s husband reported her missing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from the boat Mai Tai. They had been diving about seven miles off Summerland Key when she disappeared.

The Coast Guard and other agencies never stopped searching for the woman during the night.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the search had covered 187 square miles.

“This is a multi-agency effort and crews are searching diligently to locate the missing diver,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, commander of Sector Key West. “We have been searching around the clock with a truly all-hands-on-deck effort.”

Currently searching for the woman are Coast Guard small boats from Station Key West, Coast Guard Cutters Raymond Evans and Tarpon, Coast Guard and Navy helicopters, Coast Guard aircraft and dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Army Special Forces Underwater Operations School.