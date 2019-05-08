A 16-year-old girl says a 56-year-old family friend sexually assaulted her in Key West

Gregory Murtagh Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Dunedin entrepreneur who sold his business for $300 million in 2016 was arrested last week after police said he forced a 16-year-old girl to have sex.

Gregory Francis Murtagh, 56, listed as a Key West resident, was arrested May 4 on two felony charges of sexual assault.

He was booked into jail and released the next day after posting $300,000 bond.

“He’s not here right now,” a man who answered his phone said quickly Wednesday. “He has no comment.”

Murtagh turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued May 1. He has a court date set for May 23 before Circuit Court Judge Mark Jones at the Monroe County Courthouse.

The two assaults of which he is accused happened on Aug. 12, 2018, at Murtagh’s Key West home, according to police.

It wasn’t exactly clear from the incident report why there was a delay between the girl’s statements made to police in 2018 and the arrest nine months later.

But the report notes that Key West police couldn’t get in touch with the girl or her mother in November 2018 and that the investigation was suspended.

A rape exam showed evidence of sexual abuse, according to the incident report.

The girl is a family friend of Murtagh’s, according to the report. She told police he was like a father figure to her growing up and she never thought he would do anything inappropriate during her trip to Key West.

Murtagh is accused of giving the girl alcohol and telling her he wanted to get her pregnant.

When alone with the girl in a pool, he assaulted her, police said. He told her she was “sexy,” wanted her to call him “daddy,” and forcibly removed her bathing suit bottom, according to the incident report.

The girl vomited several times during the assaults, reports state.

At one point, Murtagh called her “jailbait,” explaining that if he had sex with her, he would go to jail, police reported.

Police said that after the first encounter with Murtagh, the girl immediately called a rape hotline and was given options on how to make a report.

Later that night, Murtagh assaulted her inside a bathroom, police said.

“The child was very scared, crying and throwing up the whole night,” the incident report states.

Days later, Key West police contacted the state Department of Children and Families in Pinellas County about an assault report it had received.

The investigation in Pinellas County lasted several weeks.

Murtagh could not be reached for comment.

Murtagh created Triad Digital Media, which managed and operated digital retail media programs for companies such as Wal-Mart, eBay and CVS.

Triad was one of the largest privately owned companies in the Tampa Bay area, with $366.2 million in revenue in 2014, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.