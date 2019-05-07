A motorcyclist was killed in a Key West crash on Tuesday morning

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcycle rider was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on College Road, according to the Key West police.

Police reported the crash on Facebook a little before 7 a.m. It took place on College Road between U.S. 1 and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 5525 College Rd.

For a time, that stretch of College Road was closed and only the northern end of the busy road was open.

Key West police haven’t released any details about the morning crash.

It’s the second fatal crash in the Florida Keys over the past five days. On May 2, Valerie Elizabeth Taylor, 73, of Long Key, was killed in a crash at mile marker 60 on the Overseas Highway. She was headed south when her car drifted into the northbound lane, striking a car driven by a Key West woman.

This is a developing story.