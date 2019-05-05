Man wanted on child porn and underage sex charges in California, busted in Keys, cops say

Michael Patrick Manning Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Michael Patrick Manning never showed up for his California court date in 2016 to face charges of sexually soliciting a minor under the age of 14, engaging in sex acts with a minor and possessing 600 images of child pornography.

Instead, authorities say his car was found by the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and he disappeared.

That was until Friday when he was found in Stock Island in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Michael Patrick Manning, 58, after determining he had given a fake name and was actually the man wanted out of California.

It all started at about 1:30 a.m. Friday when deputies responded to an alarm in the 6800 block of Shrimp Road on Stock Island.

According to the department, the deputies found a man in an unlocked trailer on the side of the property. The man told deputies he didn’t have identification, but his name was William Wallace Littlejohn, the department said.

Deputies “found no record of the false name provided,” the department said in a news release. A search of the unlock trailer revealed a military contractor identification with the name William W. Littlejohn, several checks written out to William LittleJohn and a passport with that name that “appeared to be forged or fake,” the department said. The U.S. Border Patrol ran the passport information and it came belonging to a Utah man, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s when the FBI was called. The sheriff’s office also summoned help from the Naval Air Station Key West.

Manning stopped talking, the department said. He was booked into jail under the name John Doe.

Soon detectives determined that William Wallace Littlejohn was actually Manning and that Manning had sex-related charges out of California.

There were two nationwide “be on the look out” alerts for Manning, which have now been canceled.

Manning, who is being held with no bond, will now be returned to California to face the charges, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.