Fire blazes through part of luxury hotel in the Keys that opened in December

Monroe County 911 dispatchers received calls about the blaze at the mile marker 99 bay side resort shortly before 5 a.m. Firefigthers were still battling parts of the fire at 10 a.m., said Chief Don Bock with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department. The fire caused extensive damage to the newly-opened resort.

“The restaurant building at Bungalows burned. The entire upstairs burned, and we are still working the scene trying to get to the hot areas,” Bock said in a text message Sunday morning.

No one was injured, Bock said.

A guest from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Corey Honabach, said he was having trouble sleeping and his wife, Donnelle Weiss Honabach, had gone outside for an early morning workout on the patio. She came back inside with the news about the fire.

“There’s only one bungalow between us and the clubhouse,” Corey Honabach said. “I went over to the building to see if I could help in any way.”

He couldn’t find anyone to call 911, he said, so he did so himself and grabbed a fire extinguisher because the fire “was still relatively small.”

Honabach said he’d once dealt with a fire at a business he now owns, when a welder came in contact with some insulation. But Sunday’s fire exceeded that one. He thinks a gas line ruptured in the kitchen area and the fire “got way bigger than what a fire extinguisher could handle.”

With the way the wind was blowing, Honabach said, he worried that the fire could be blown to the bungalows.

“I kept knocking on doors to get people up,” he said.

Delray Beach resident Tara Giacinto posted to her Facebook page that she was in the closest bungalow to the clubhouse and a man screamed “FIRE” into her room at 5 a.m.

Bungalows opened in December, billed as the only all inclusive resort in the Keys. Instead of hotel rooms, there are 135 private bungalows situated throughout the 12-acre waterfront property.

A statement from the resort emailed to The Herald Sunday morning read:

“Due to a fire this morning, isolated within the Beach House, all guests and associates were evacuated, all are safe and there were no injuries. No guest accommodations were affected. The state and local fire departments responded immediately. Our priority is for the comfort and safety of our guests and associates.”

Man. Firefighters still working to put out hotspots at the Bungalows Key Largo pic.twitter.com/VTyK66palW — Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) May 5, 2019