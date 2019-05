One person is dead following a crash at mile marker 60 on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys Thursday morning, May 2, 2019.

At least one person is dead following a car crash Thursday morning on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at mile marker 60 on the highway.

The sheriff’s office reported that traffic remained congested around 9 a.m. as police alternated lanes so drivers could maneuver around the crash scene.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.