This couple had sex outside the police station, cops say, in a ‘Key West moment’

Gary M. Hill Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Don’t tell this Key West couple that romance is dead.

A homeless man was arrested Monday night after police said he was having drunken sex with a woman on the sidewalk in a rather conspicuous place: outside the Key West Police Department at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

“I’m horny,” said Gary M. Hill, 46, according to the police report. “She was giving it up to me right then and there.”

Hill was jailed on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure. He remained at the Stock Island Detention Center Tuesday morning without bond.

“For a sexual act,” he told police when asked why he was being arrested.

Hill said the couple shared a pint of vodka that night. When he arrived at the county jail, he declined to speak to officers without a lawyer.

It all started at about 9 p.m. Monday, when a woman walked up to the dispatch window at the station to report that two people looked like they were about to have sex on the sidewalk.

Officer Brian Leahy responded and said he caught Hill with his pants down and having sex while lying on the sidewalk by a concrete barrier that borders the pond outside the police station.

When asked what he was doing, he reportedly said, “It was a Key West moment.”

The woman was so intoxicated that police took her to the hospital and said they would follow up with her later.

The woman, who was not wearing pants or underwear when Leahy approached, wasn’t speaking clearly due to her drunkenness, police said, but her facial expressions showed she was angry. She was not arrested.