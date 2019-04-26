A Key West woman was crying when cops arrested her on DUI charges. Then she threw up.

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, hoping others will learn from her mistake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, hoping others will learn from her mistake.

A Key West woman caused a crash on U.S. 1 on Thursday evening while she had a blood-alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit, according to police.

Tanna Ray Esselstrom, 31, who is listed as a bartender, was arrested on Summerland Key at the intersection of Overseas Highway and West Shore Drive just before 6 p.m after police said she caused a two-vehicle crash.

No injuries were reported but police said Esselstrom’s Toyota struck a Hyundai driven by Blake Hayes, 27, of Wisconsin, who was inside the vehicle with one passenger.

Esselstrom was arrested on charges of DUI with property damage and DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 or more.

Esselstrom, who was emotional and at times crying during the DUI investigation, told police she had just picked up her cat’s ashes from Marathon. The cat had recently died. She said she had had one glass of Chardonnay sometime in the afternoon.

Her blood-alcohol level registered at 0.26 after a Breathalyzer test, according to the arrest report. The legal limit is 0.08.

While being booked into the Stock Island jail, Esselstrom vomited into a trash can.

“This incident was captured on my body worn camera,” wrote Deputy Ryan Chlebanowski.