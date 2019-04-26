A Tesla blew through a stop sign at a Florida Keys intersection. The result was fatal

A Miami woman died after being struck by a car on Card Sound Road, a narrow highway leading into the Florida Keys, Thursday night, April 25.

The crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m., also seriously injured a man standing next to her, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Benavides Leon Naibel, 22, died after the impact of the crash threw her about 20 feet into the woods at the intersection of County Road 905 and Card Sound Road, one of two main arteries that lead in and out of the Florida Keys. Angulo Dillion, 27, is in Jackson Memorial Hospital South in serious condition.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was the first to find them, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the agency.

Also at Jackson South is George McGee, 42, who police say drove through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign, hitting the side of a parked Chevy Tahoe pickup truck that Naibel and Dillion were standing beside on the east side shoulder of 905, according to an FHP report.

The crash caused the Tahoe to spin violently, injuring Dillion and killing Naibel.

McGee’s Tesla Model S came to a final stop after rolling into some branches, FHP troopers wrote in their report. Charges are pending against McGee, who is listed in serious condition.

Card Sound Road is actually two roads, State Road 905 and County Road 905. They are separated by the intersection where the accident happened. Heading east from Florida City, making a left turn at the intersection on to County Road 905 leads you to Ocean Reef, an exclusive gated community and resort. Turning right leads to Key Largo.