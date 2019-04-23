Cops used road spikes to get woman with kids to stop after high-speed chase in the Keys

Florida Keys deputies arrested a Key West woman on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, who they say led them on a high-speed chase from Marathon to Conch Key. FLKeysNews.com file photo

Police in the Florida Keys used road spikes to flatten the tires of a car driven by a woman who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday with her three young children along for the dangerous ride, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase included the sheriff’s office, officers with Key Colony Beach — a small incorporated community located in the Middle Key of Marathon — and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. When it was all over, Shauna Coleen Coulson, 45, was arrested on fleeing and eluding police charges as well as three counts of child abuse.

Her children, ages 7, 11 and 12, were taken into custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

A Key Colony police officer tried to pull over Coulson’s Kia sport utility vehicle at mile marker 54 in Marathon.

Police dispatchers began receiving calls around noon of a reckless driver heading northbound on U.S. 1 in Marathon who was driving into oncoming traffic and flashing the car’s yellow lights, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said. The driver was also throwing bags and other items out of the window, according to Linhardt.

Coulson didn’t stop for the Key Colony Beach officer, and she continued to drive against traffic, sometimes at speeds of 75 mph, as police chased her, Linhardt said.

As she drove, Coulson was throwing more items out of her car, Linhardt said.

At mile marker 61 in Conch Key, deputies laid out road spikes, which flattened two of the Kia’s tires. The car kept driving for about a mile and a half before stopping in the middle of U.S. 1, Linhardt said.

Deputies arrested Coulson and immediately called DCF when they saw her children in the car, Linhardt said. The children did not appear to be harmed.

There was also a dog and a cat in the vehicle, which were handed over to the Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Coulson’s bond, mug shot and jail custody information were not immediately available.