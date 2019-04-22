Man grabbed a man’s testicles in tiki bar fight at this fancy Keys resort, police say

John Francis Luciano Monroe County Sheriff's Office

This Florida Keys tiki bar fight got down and dirty.

A New Jersey man grabbed a man by the testicles during a fight that started when the 50-year-old victim said something offensive to a woman at the tiki bar at Hawks Cay Resort, a luxury resort at mile marker 61 on Duck Key.

John Francis Luciano, 60, of Lincroft, New Jersey, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery.

“There were no serious injuries reported,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe sheriff’s office.

Police responded Sunday evening to Hawks Cay after a report of a fight by the pool. When they got there, resort staff said the parties had been separated and sent to their rooms.

Witnesses told police Luciano had attacked a man at the bar after a woman was offended by the victim and told him to stop talking to her. He then tried to apologize. Luciano stepped in between the man and the woman and words were passed before things turned physical.

When asked what had happened, Luciano told a deputy he choked the man and then grabbed his testicles, “causing further discomfort,” Linhardt said.

Linhardt didn’t disclose what exactly was said to offend the woman.