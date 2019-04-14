Miami man leads cops on 100 mph motorcycle chase in Florida Keys

Foto de archivo. FLKEYSNEWS.COM

A Miami man was arrested in the Florida Keys on Saturday after weaving through traffic at speeds of at least 100 mph and refusing to surrender to police, officials said.

After a lengthy chase down U. S. 1 , the 27-year-old, identified as Michael Douglas Silva, finally stopped but said he was armed with a gun. That’s when Silva was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff deputies and booked into the county jail on reckless driving and fleeing and eluding charges.

Police said the chase started at around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 88.8. Silva, who was on a black motorcycle, had “ran from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper” who was involved in a minor crash while attempting to stop the motorcyclist.

“The trooper did not suffer serious injuries,” police said in a statement. “Other deputies advised Deputy Koval the motorcyclist was traveling northbound at speeds of 100 mph or greater.”

When deputies spotted Silva and activated his lights and sirens, Silva accelerated “and began weaving through traffic at speeds of 97 mph,” police said, noting that he “nearly hit several cars.”

Ultimately Silva was pulled over and stated he was armed. Police then handcuffed and confiscated his 9mm Glock. Police did not say whether or not he has a permit.