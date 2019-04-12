Florida Keys

Coast Guard stops 33 migrants from Haiti. Packages of marijuana were floating nearby.

A migrant vessel is shown in the Caribbean after an interdiction, April 2019. The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer crew transferred 33 Haitian nationals back to their home of origin, April 12, 2019, after stopping their 25-foot motor vessel April 10, 2019.
A migrant vessel is shown in the Caribbean after an interdiction, April 2019. The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer crew transferred 33 Haitian nationals back to their home of origin, April 12, 2019, after stopping their 25-foot motor vessel April 10, 2019. U.S. Coast Guard photo

The United States Coast Guard repatriated 33 people from Haiti Friday who were stopped at sea heading for South Florida earlier this week.

The 27 men and six women were in a 25-foot “overloaded” motorboat about 35 miles northeast of Tortuga, Haiti, according to a Coast Guard press release.

The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer launched a patrol boat to intercept the migrants’ vessel. Before they reached it, they picked up six “softball-sized” packages of marijuana floating about 100 yards away from the boat.

After boarding the boat, the Coast Guard crew found three more packages of marijuana and a package of amphetamines, according to the press release.

The migrants were taken on board the Spencer, and the Coast Guard destroyed the boat “as a hazard to navigation,” the press release states.

Turks and Caicos police have launched a search operation for Haitian migrants after a twin-engine outboard boat smuggling migrants sinks off the island of West Caicos in the British dependent territory.

