Sailboat knocks out power in the Keys

Florida Keys

Keys Energy Services kept locals informed on its Facebook page Tuesday evening during a power outage.
Locals are blaming it all on a sailboat.

Many Florida Keys residents were without power for over an hour after a sailboat struck a power line 12 miles south of Tavernier at 5:04 p.m.

“They report no damage to the tieline,” Keys Energy Services posted on Facebook. “That’s a good thing.”

Keys Energy crews worked to clear the sailboat from the lines for nearly 1.5 hours.

At 6:39 p.m., the power was restored in Key West.

Keys Energy provides electricity from Key West to the Seven Mile Bridge and serves more than 28,000 customers. All were affected by Tuesday’s outage.

The island chain’s power system is known for fragility. In December 2018, an iguana walked through a substation and somehow caused the power in Key West to go out for 10 minutes. The iguana survived.

