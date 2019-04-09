Coast Guard finds another group of Cuban migrants on Cay Sal

The U.S. Coast Guard found a group of eight people from Cuba hiding on the Bahamian island of Cay Sal Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The U.S. Coast Guard caught eight Cuban migrants hiding on the uninhabited island of Cay Sal on Sunday.

The interdiction comes two days after the Coast Guard intercepted 11 people from Cuba on a boat about 24 miles east of the island on their way to try entering the United States.





A crew from a Coast Guard airplane, an Ocean Sentry 144 based at Air Station Miami, reported seeing two people hiding in the bushes on the island Sunday. The cutter Charles Sexton launched a landing party, which found all eight people.

After checking their health aboard the cutter, the migrants were transferred to Bahamian authorities in Freeport aboard another cutter, the Robert Yared. From there, they will be sent back to Cuba.

Cay Sal is a small island in between Key West and Cuba.

Both the Robert Yared and Charles Sexton are based in Key West.

Maritime migration from Cuba has decreased significantly since 2017, when the Obama administration, in one of its last major foreign policy decisions, ended the Cold War-era “wet-foot, dry-foot” rule.

Under the policy, those caught at sea were sent back to Cuba. Those who set foot on U.S. soil could stay and apply for permanent residency after a year.