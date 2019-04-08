Florida Keys

Coast Guard stops 11 Cuban migrants at sea near Florida Keys

The Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yared took 11 Cuban migrants to the Bahamas Friday, April 5, 2019, who were stopped near Cay Sal.
The Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yared took 11 Cuban migrants to the Bahamas Friday, April 5, 2019, who were stopped near Cay Sal. US Coast Guard photo
n

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped 11 Cuban migrants at sea at sea as they were nearing the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo intercepted the men’s boat Friday 24 miles east of the uninhabited Bahamian island of Cay Sal, which is in between Key West and Cuba.

Cuban border officials called Coast Guard Sector Key West to report “an illegal vessel departed with an unknown number of passengers aboard,” according to a Coast Guard statement.

A crew from another cutter, the Robert Yared, transferred the men to Bahamian authorities, who will send them back to Cuba, the press release states.

Both the Robert Yared and Isaac Mayo are home-ported in Key West.

  Comments  

Read Next

Florida Keys high school student wins Seven Mile Bridge Run

Florida Keys

Florida Keys high school student wins Seven Mile Bridge Run

A Marathon High School student won the 2019 Seven Mile Bridge Run in the Florida Keys this weekend. A Fernandina Beach woman won the women’s division of the race, which is popular with runners around the world.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FLORIDA KEYS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service