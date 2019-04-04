Coast Guard rescues snorkeler who was having chest pains off the Florida Keys

A U.S. Coast Guard crew on a 33-foot patrol boat rescued a woman suffering from chest pains off the coast of Marathon Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a woman having chest pains while she was snorkeling about four nautical miles off the coast of the Middle Keys city of Marathon Wednesday.

A Coast Guard press release issued Wednesday night said a crew member of the dive vessel Spirit called the Coast Guard to report that a woman identified as Amanda Clark, 45, was having health issues. The release did not specify the time of the call.

A 33-foot patrol boat from Coast Guard Station Marathon picked her up at Sombrero Reef and brought her to medics waiting at Burdines Waterfront, an oceanfront restaurant on 15th Street in Marathon.

Clark’s condition was not immediately available.