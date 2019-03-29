Florida Keys

Minnesota man dies snorkeling off the Florida Keys

A Minnesota man died while snorkeling off the Lower Florida Keys Friday afternoon.

The man was with his brother snorkeling off a private boat near Geiger Key, a small island about 11 miles east of Key West, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the 70-year-old man. His brother drove him in his boat to the Geiger Key Marina after finding him unconscious, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a medical emergency on the water at 3:40 p.m., Linhardt said.

Medics with Monroe County Fire Rescue met the boat at the marina.

As of Friday afternoon, it’s unclear if the man was pronounced dead at the marina or at an area hospital, Linhardt said.

