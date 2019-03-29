Coast Guard rescues 5 from stuck sailboat

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday rescued five people from a 65-foot sailboat that had run aground about five miles south of Key West.
Named Serenity, the sailboat ran aground on Sand Key Reef. Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report from the vessel’s crew at about 6 p.m. on the VHF radio channel No. 16.
The Coast Guard sent a 33-foot “special purpose craft” boat crew that rescued the five people.
No injuries were reported.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will conduct a scene assessment of the mishap and then salvage plans will be discussed, the Coast Guard said.
Serenity’s crew properly used their VHF radio and that made all the difference, according to Lt. j.g. Madeline Compagnoni, the waterways management chief at Sector Key West.
“Owning and knowing how to use the proper communications equipment makes a big difference in any search and rescue case,” Compagnoni said.
