He wrecked his mom’s car after stealing it to buy fentanyl, cops say

Police say a Florida Keys man stole his mother’s Mercedes to drive to Miami last weekend to buy fentanyl, and in the process wrecked the car and got a ticket for driving almost 50 mph over the speed limit.
Anthony Kemery Hoover, 26, remains in Monroe County jail on a $40,000 bond on felony drug possession, criminal mischief, grand theft auto and synthetic drug manufacturing charges.
He also violated his probation on charges he ripped off a friend’s parents when they were out of town for Hurricane Irma in September 2017. In that case he pleaded no contest to one count of burglary, three counts of fraud and four counts of dealing in stolen property. Police say he pawned about $7,000 worth of items ranging from fishing gear to jewelry for $545. A county judge sentenced him to five years of drug offender probation in March 2018.
His probation officer is now recommending he spend a year in county jail with no early release, according to court records.
According to a sheriff’s office arrest report, Hoover’s father called police around 10 a.m. Sunday to report his son took the mother’s car without permission and returned home with drugs. His father said Hoover likely went to Overtown in Miami to buy fentanyl, Deputy Dave Campbell wrote in his report.
Deputies found a sunglasses case in Hoover’s bathroom with 10 small bags of the highly potent opioid, Campbell wrote in his report. Neither the report nor other court records specified the weight of the drugs.
Deputies also found fresh damage to the passenger side front quarter panel and left rear wheel and right front wheel of the 2010 Mercedes Benz belonging to Hoover’s mother.
Deputies ran a check of the license plate and found out the Florida Highway Patrol had pulled Hoover over driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone early that morning. According to the report, he was driving south at mile marker 102 on U.S. 1 in Key Largo at 3:30 a.m.
