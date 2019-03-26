2 bodies found in the Lower Keys. The police are investigating.

Two bodies were found over the past two days in the Lower Keys, one behind a bank on Big Pine Key and the other in the water off Little Torch Key, police said.
Mollie Jennifer Thompson, 49, who was homeless, was found behind the Capital Bank, 30480 Overseas Highway, at about 6 a.m. Monday between some bushes. Autopsy results are pending to determine the cause of death.
“There was no indication of foul play,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report from a worker at a Little Torch Key home on La Fitte Road that a woman was floating in the water face down next to a vacant lot.
Linhardt said police were still working on making an identification and determining the cause of death. He gave no other details on the cases.
