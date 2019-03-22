Daycare worker held boy while another child hit him, cops say

A Florida Keys daycare worker was arrested on a battery charge Friday after police say she held a 7-year-old boy’s arms behind his back and allowed another child to hit him.
The incident happened March 7 at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church’s daycare in Key Largo. The worker, Martha Balmaseda Marrero, 31, was fired shortly after it happened. The church reported the incident to the Florida Department of Children and Families, said Adam Linhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The boy’s mother told detectives she wished to press charges. Police watched a video of the incident that the church provided.
In it, Balmaseda Marrero is seen separating the two children and then talking to both of them for about 10 seconds, Linhardt said. She then holds the boy’s hands behind his back, and the other child, a 4-year-old girl, strikes him either in face or the torso.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“Balmaseda Marrero stated to church officials that she was trying to protect and had no intention of causing any injury,” Linhardt stated in a press release.
The boy was not seriously injured, Linhardt said.
Balmaseda Marrero, who could not be reached for comment, was arrested Friday morning on misdemeanor battery and released later in the day on $5,000 bond.
Comments