Bogus motorcycle scam landed him in jail. Cops say he didn’t learn his lesson.

In August 2017, Montie Mount of Key Largo pleaded no contest to three counts of grand theft for, among other scams, arranging a bogus motorcycle sale where he took $1,200 from a man but had no intention of delivering the bike.
A judge sentenced Montie Mount, 66, to two years of house arrest followed by five years of probation in September of that year, but it looks like he didn’t learn his lesson.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say he agreed to sell a man a trailer and two motorcycles in February for $2,000. Just like in the previous case, he told the man the bikes and trailer would be delivered from Colorado, Detective Edward Askins wrote in his March 21 arrest report.
Detectives questioned Mount earlier this week, and he agreed to speak to them without a lawyer, Askins wrote.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“Mount admitted that the sale was fictitious and that he made up the whole thing,” Askins stated. “There was never any items for sale. Mount intentionally planned to defraud the victim from the very start.”
Mount told the victim that the man who was supposed to deliver the trailer and motorcycles died en route to the Keys, according to the report.
Cops arrested Mount on a charge of larceny of a person 65 years old or older. He’s being held in county jail on a $5,000 bond.
Comments