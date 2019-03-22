A replica of a Columbus-era ship is visiting Key West and you can tour it. Here’s how.

For the first time in the United States, a replica of one of the most famous ships of all time is visiting several southern cities and is currently docked in Key West.
The Nao Santa María is a replica of the lead ship Christopher Columbus used when he discovered the land that would become America on Oct. 12, 1492. Like the original, it sports three masts and a bowsprit.
She arrived March 20 at Mallory Square and will remained moored through the weekend.
Ship tours are available at Mallory Square through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $25 for families and $5 for children 5 to 10 years old. Kids under 5 may enter for free.
Buy tickets at the dock or click here to order online.
“They can see four of our five decks,” said Angel Rosa, the ship’s project manager. “They will be able to see the hull, the main deck, the upper deck and the poop deck.”
The ship’s first foray into the U.S. was a stop in Puerto Rico and then to Fort Myers and Baton Rouge. Rosa said weather might keep the ship longer in Key West.
After leaving Key West, the ship is scheduled to visit three other cities. She will visit Beaufort, South Carolina, from March 29 to April 7; Brunswick, Georgia from April 9 to the 14 and St. Augustine from April 16 to May 5.
The ship, which weighs about 200 tons and has a crew of 14, was built in Spain by the Nao Victoria Foundation over 14 months. Construction finished a year ago this month, with a launch date of March 11, 2018.
“It’s been a year in the water already,” Rosa said. “Before crossing the Atlantic Ocean, we went to Spain and France. Then we went to the Canary Islands and then Puerto Rico.”
Rosa said responses to the ship tours have been positive. “People love it,” he said. “It blows their minds.”
