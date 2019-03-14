He pulled a toy gun on a cop, police say — and the officer had a close call

This was one close call for both a Key West police officer and a teenage suspect.
An officer on Wednesday nearly fired on an 18-year-old who pulled out a black handgun and began walking toward the officer at a New Town condominium complex, according to an arrest report.
Angel John Font, of Key West, was walking around the gated Seaside Condominiums off South Roosevelt Boulevard at about 4 p.m. when a resident called police saying he believed the teen was casing the place with plans to commit burglary.
The resident sent two security videos to an officer that showed a man walking past the resident’s apartment several times.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The officer, Kevin O’Connell, after arriving at the resident’s condo, spotted the teen. The suspect looked down at his waistband and started to pull out what appeared to be a gun, and started walking toward O’Connell.
O’Connell pulled his gun on the teenager and told him several times to stop, according to the arrest report.
“I had a well-founded fear that the defendant was going to shoot me,” O’Connell wrote. “As I started to pull the trigger on my duty weapon, the defendant looked up and threw his gun to the left of his body, saying it wasn’t real.”
The gun was an air or gas-powered handgun, police said.
Font told the officer that he had his headphones turned all the way up and didn’t hear O’Connell’s commands to drop the weapon.
Police found a nylon gun holster in his waistband, according to the report.
Font was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery without the intent to kill and misdemeanor trespassing. He said he was just walking around the complex.
Comments