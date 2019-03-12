Malnourished sea turtles, encrusted with barnacles, sent to turtle hospital in the Keys

Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, lifts a juvenile green sea turtle encrusted with barnacles Monday, March 11, 2019, at the hospital in Marathon. The reptile is among 22 green sea turtles that arrived in the Florida Keys Monday evening from two Central Florida-based facilities overwhelmed with lethargic greens that have washed up on Atlantic Ocean beaches. Veterinarians are not certain why the reptiles are sick. Bob Care Florida Keys News Bureau