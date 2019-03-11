A 19-year-old threatened a high school student with a knife on campus, Key West cops say

A 19-year-old Key West man was arrested on the campus of Key West High School after police said he threatened to kill a student while holding a knife.
Thomas James Knoop was jailed on charges of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor trespassing after he told police he pulled into the Key West High School parking lot, 2100 Flagler Ave., because a pickup truck was following him.
An argument that was “about a female,” ensued when the teens gathered in the lot on Friday, police said.
Knoop, who is not a student at Key West High, admitted he pulled the knife on the student but didn’t intend to use it, according to the arrest report. He added that his girlfriend had been threatened.
“Trust me, if I wanted to stab him, I would have stabbed him,” police said Knoop told them. “I knew that would have been a terrible idea.”
Police didn’t find the knife on Friday. Knoop said someone took it from him.
The student’s name was not released. Knoop was released from the county jail on Stock Island on Saturday without posting a bond, jail records show.
