Maryland man dies after falling from his boat in the Florida Keys

An Owings Mills, Maryland man died after he fell from his boat that was docked at a resort in Islamorada in the Florida Keys early Thursday morning.
Bruce Alan Lohr, 64, told his girlfriend he was going outside of the vessel to walk his dog around 12 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Lohr and the dog then fell into the water.
His girlfriend told deputies she was able to retrieve the dog, but she could not find Lohr, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said. Neighbors said they heard the woman yell loudly for someone to call 911.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The Coast Guard found his body floating about 100 feet from the docks about about an hour later, Linhardt said.
The boat was docked at a slip at the Post Card Inn Resort and Marina on the ocean side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 84.
Linhardt said there were no signs of foul play. The woman said the couple had been drinking that night, but no neighbors heard anyone arguing.
The incident remains under investigation, Linhardt said.
Comments