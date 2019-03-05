Florida Keys

Broken sewage line slows traffic in Upper Florida Keys

By David Goodhue

March 05, 2019 05:25 PM

A pipe that carries sewage from the Village of Islamorada north to the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s facility at mile marker 101.5 broke Tuesday, March 5, 2018.
A pipe that carries sewage from the Village of Islamorada north to the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s facility at mile marker 101.5 broke Tuesday, March 5, 2018. Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District
A pipe that carries sewage from the Village of Islamorada north to the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s facility at mile marker 101.5 broke Tuesday, March 5, 2018. Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District

A sewage line broke between Islamorada and Key Largo in the Upper Florida Keys Tuesday morning, causing a partial lane closure on U.S. 1 and prompting authorities to ask for voluntary water conservation by residents.

The 20-foot section of pipe broke at mile marker 92.5 around 10 a.m., according to a press release from the Village of Islamorada.

The line transmits wastewater from the village to the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s facility at mile marker 101.5. Repairs were estimated to be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the press release.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 was reduced to one lane in the area of the broken pipe, causing some delays.

“Wastewater utility workers are addressing the sewer system infrastructure and there are no threats of wastewater spills at any of the facilities,” the press release said.

In the meantime, village officials are urging residents to reduce the amount of water they use, especially for washing clothes and taking showers, until the repairs are complete.

“This includes residents of Plantation Key, Windley Key, Upper Matecumbe Key and Lower Matecumbe Key,” according to the statement.

David Goodhue

David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.

  Comments  