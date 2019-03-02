He said strippers robbed him at gunpoint on his houseboat. Cops arrested him, instead.

A Florida Keys man who accused two exotic dancers of robbing him at gunpoint following seaside sex aboard the man’s houseboat has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.
Alejandro Luis Dewelde, 58 of Islamorada, visited a local strip club during the early morning hours of Feb. 16 and invited a dancer back to his houseboat for “fresh fish,” the MCSO said. One of the dancer’s co-workers tagged along because she was concerned about following the stranger alone.
What happened next, deputies say, varies based on who you ask.
The way Dewelde tells it — and his version of events changed a couple times — he was having sex with one of the dancers when she pointed a Glock pistol to his head, police said.
Then,. he said, the other dancer swiped $2,5000 and a Rolex watch from his home. He later said the woman stole $3,000 and ran away, police said. He briefly gave chase, he said, before calling 911 and reporting the supposed crime.
For their part — and surveillance footage largely backs their story up — the dancers said they did not have sex with Dewelde or steal from him, police said. They denied having a gun. Dewelde, who they said was joined at the houseboat by a second man, became “aggressive” and “increasingly upset” while searching through his drawers, they told police.
The dancers left after about half an hour, “due to their fears given Dewelde’s behavior,” MCSO said. Security footage shows the woman arriving at the houseboat, and Dewelde being joined by a second man. It also shows them leaving after 30 minutes. They were not chased by Dewelde, police said.
Presented with the discrepancy, Dewelde acknowledged he was drunk at the time and that what he believed to have been a pistol was possibly a phone, MCSO said. When asked what he believes happened to his money, Dewelde said he wasn’t all that sure, police said.
“It just wasn’t there,” he said, according to MCSO.
A warrant was issued for Dewelde’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on Friday.
He was booked into the Plantation Key Detention Center Friday afternoon and released before 3:30 p.m., according to jail records. His arraignment is scheduled for March 13. It is unclear if he has hired an attorney to defend him.
