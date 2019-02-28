Florida Keys

Jackknifed trailer blocks U.S. 1 in the Keys

By David Goodhue

February 28, 2019 12:36 PM

A tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle hit head on on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys Thursday, Feb. 28, 2018.
A tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle hit head on on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys Thursday, Feb. 28, 2018. Miami Herald File
A crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle blocked traffic on U.S. 1 in Islamorada around noon Thursday.

The crash happened at mile marker 78.5, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. There were no reported injuries.

The sheriff’s office reported that the truck jackknifed.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

