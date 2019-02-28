Jackknifed trailer blocks U.S. 1 in the Keys

A crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle blocked traffic on U.S. 1 in Islamorada around noon Thursday.
The crash happened at mile marker 78.5, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. There were no reported injuries.
The sheriff’s office reported that the truck jackknifed.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
