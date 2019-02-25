Motorcyclist in critical condition after Florida Keys crash

A Florida Keys man is in critical condition at a Miami hospital after he slammed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Islamorada.
Medics flew Wesley Gordon McMaster, 70, to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.
He was driving his 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle south at mile marker 86 on U.S. 1 and hit the back of a 2006 Ford 250 pickup truck, whose driver, Eddy Perez Jr., slowed down because of stopped traffic ahead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Traffic was slow in the area because of the busy Nautical Flea Market, an annual weekend event taking place at Islamorada’s Founders Park at mile marker 87. The event brings heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Witnesses told FHP troopers that McMaster, from Tavernier, was driving recklessly and trying to pass vehicles in front of him before the crash. Charges against him are pending, according to the FHP report.
