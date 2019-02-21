Coast Guard rescues two from sinking sailboat off Key Largo

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew pulls a man towards towards the boat near Key Largo, Feb. 21, 2019. After receiving a distress call from the crew of the sailing vessel, No Worries, stating they were taking on water, watchstanders launched the smallboat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew to the scene to assist. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Shortes