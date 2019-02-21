Florida Keys

Coast Guard rescues two from sinking sailboat off Key Largo

By David Goodhue

February 21, 2019 11:32 AM

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew pulls a man towards towards the boat near Key Largo, Feb. 21, 2019. After receiving a distress call from the crew of the sailing vessel, No Worries, stating they were taking on water, watchstanders launched the smallboat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew to the scene to assist.
A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew pulls a man towards towards the boat near Key Largo, Feb. 21, 2019. After receiving a distress call from the crew of the sailing vessel, No Worries, stating they were taking on water, watchstanders launched the smallboat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew to the scene to assist. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Shortes

Coast Guard crews from the Florida Keys and Miami Beach rescued two men early Thursday morning whose sailboat was sinking off Key Largo.

The men’s 36-foot vessel, the No Worries, broke free of a mooring ball in Key Largo Dry Rocks, a federally protected coral reef about three miles east of the Upper Keys island, at 4 a.m. and pushed hard aground, according to a Facebook post by U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada.

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary map of Key Largo Dry Rocks.

A 45-foot patrol boat from Station Islamorada and a MH-65 helicopter from Miami Beach responded. The helicopter crew hoisted one man from the sinking vessel. The other man jumped into the water and the Coast Guard boat crew picked him up, according to the Coast Guard.

The sailing vessel, No Worries, is shown capsizing Feb. 21, 2019, near Key Largo. A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew rescued the two men aboard the boat. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Shortes
Eric Kample, 40, and Robert Pflugh, 56, were not injured, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Steidell credited the men in a statement for having their VHF-FM radio and using channel 16 to call for help. This allowed the agency to respond within 30 minutes.

“Having the right communications equipment often plays a big part in rescue missions,” Steidell said.

David Goodhue

David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.

