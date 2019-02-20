Man sticks up boy with BB gun that cops say looked real

A Marathon man is in jail on armed robbery charges after sticking up a teenage neighbor with a BB pistol that the boy thought was a real handgun, Florida Keys police say.
Osvaldo Torna Rodriguez, 45, was arrested Tuesday night. He remained locked up Wednesday with no bond information immediately available.
The 14-year-old boy told Monroe sheriff’s deputies he was walking down 41st Street in Marathon alone around 9 p.m. Monday when a man he recognized as a neighbor at the Tropical Isle apartment complex walked up to him and pointed what the boy thought was a Glock handgun to his chest, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.
The boy told police that the man he knew as “Chino” demanded his gold necklace, Linhardt said. The boy gave it to him and ran home to tell his brother what happened. Either the brother or the boy called 911.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Several deputies reported to the apartment building and found Chino in one of the units. The boy and several neighbors identified him as “Chino.”
Rodriguez consented to allow police to search his apartment, Linhardt said, where they found the BB pistol.
Comments