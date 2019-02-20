Florida man became ‘impatient’ on the way to buy porn. That landed him in jail, cops say

Anticipation got the better of a Homestead man heading to an adult book store in Key Largo Monday night, and now he’s in a Monroe County lockup.
Amado Enrique Gaure, 20, was booked into jail on charges of indecent exposure, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s deputies say he admitted to masturbating while walking along a path near mile marker 102 toward the store Monday night, said Adam Linhardt, the Monroe sheriff’s office spokesman. A woman driving her car told deputies a man, who they say is Gaure, exposed himself to her.
Deputies found Gaure in the parking lot of the bay side store and asked him about the incident. He admitted to masturbating in public and seeing the woman in her car, according to Linhardt.
He told deputies he was on his way to buy the video and began masterbating on the way because he was “impatient,” Linhardt said.
Cops say Gaure was carrying a small amount of marijuana at the time of his arrest.
