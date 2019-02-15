His victim was left paralyzed but a Keys jury calls it a ‘battery,’ not attempted murder

A Florida Keys jury Friday found a Key West man guilty of aggravated battery — not attempted murder like prosecutors wanted — in a 2015 shooting that left the victim paralyzed from the waist down.
But the shooter isn’t getting off so easy. Anthony Valdes, 43, faces a minimum of 25 years in prison for the conviction, prosecutors said.
The shooting happened after the victim admittedly stole $500 from the defendant’s family.
Valdes, 43, wasn’t justified when he fired twice into Ray Alvarez, 31, whom he knew as “Bubba,” on Oct. 15, 2015, outside Valdes’ home on Duck Avenue in Key West, the jury concluded.
Instead, Valdes committed aggravated battery for putting a bullet in Alvarez’s back, which paralyzed him instantly, and then shooting him in the leg.
Valdes said Alvarez had just stolen all the cash his family had, $500, from a bedroom and wouldn’t give it back. Alvarez said he stole the money but gave it back before he left the home.
Yet the confrontation, and the shooting, happened in the front yard, Valdes’ lawyer pointed out.
Alvarez spent a month in a coma before he was able to make a statement to police.
